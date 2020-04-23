Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys 55,050 Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,050 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of Guardant Health worth $11,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GH. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 2,247.4% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 851.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $41,592.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,250.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 178,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $12,436,234.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,472,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,462,399.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 253,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,848,441. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.57.

Guardant Health stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 8.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.45 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.48. Guardant Health Inc has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $112.21.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 33.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

