Railway Pension Investments Ltd Raises Stock Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $9,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $5,547,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 6.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 31.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $261.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.21.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APD stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $212.19. The stock had a trading volume of 77,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.86. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $257.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

