Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 1,600 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd trimmed its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $14,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,820,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,370,000 after buying an additional 213,426 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,422,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,339,368,000 after buying an additional 534,010 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,179,000 after buying an additional 331,385 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth about $537,278,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,422,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,566,000 after purchasing an additional 76,376 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCI traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.44. The company had a trading volume of 121,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,166. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $168.75. The firm has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a PE ratio of 81.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 8.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. New Street Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.10.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

