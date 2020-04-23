Raymond James & Associates Acquires 164,334 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,616,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,334 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.11% of Mondelez International worth $80,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 78.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.20.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.91. 329,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,952,289. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.70. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

