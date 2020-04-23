Raymond James & Associates Buys 282,019 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,260,580 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,019 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.11% of TJX Companies worth $60,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $789,572,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,601 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 6,774,428 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1,432.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,583 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $75,185,000 after buying an additional 1,469,952 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,332,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,625,300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $99,241,000 after buying an additional 940,600 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TJX Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TJX Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.30.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $45.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,151,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,438,756. The firm has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

