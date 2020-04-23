Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,056 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.34% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $49,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,210,000 after purchasing an additional 468,425 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.11. 89,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,488. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.11. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.70 and a 52-week high of $132.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.8217 per share. This is an increase from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.