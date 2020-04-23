Raymond James & Associates Has $55.92 Million Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.17% of Roper Technologies worth $55,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $19,256,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 285,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 291,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROP. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.70.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $3.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $317.59. The company had a trading volume of 19,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,658. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $395.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

