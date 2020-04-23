Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 16,412 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,412 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $21,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $526,300,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 13,665.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 747,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 742,294 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $68,194,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,717,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,292,000 after buying an additional 444,767 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 513,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,653,000 after buying an additional 383,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.58.

KMB traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.89. 97,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,080,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.68. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

