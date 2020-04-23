Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $21,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $650,506,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $130,411,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,132,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,349,000 after acquiring an additional 394,941 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 142,024.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 241,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,401,000 after acquiring an additional 241,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 539,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,860,000 after acquiring an additional 233,104 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.93. 45,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,828. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $190.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.96 and a 200 day moving average of $168.58. The firm has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.27.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

