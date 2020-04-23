Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 43,682 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Phillips 66 worth $20,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,085,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,212. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

