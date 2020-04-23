Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,524 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $20,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in BlackRock by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,011,000. Bank of Marin bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,136,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in BlackRock by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 246,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,958,000 after acquiring an additional 17,990 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $534.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.00.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $6.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $474.01. The company had a trading volume of 261,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $576.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $432.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $482.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.61 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,904 shares of company stock valued at $101,829,121 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

