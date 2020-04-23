RealChain Price Tops $0.0003 (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One RealChain token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, OKEx and CoinBene. During the last seven days, RealChain has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. RealChain has a total market cap of $137,738.86 and $4,041.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00052685 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.09 or 0.04465955 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00065464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00037196 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013352 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008517 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003198 BTC.

About RealChain

RealChain (RCT) is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,220,249 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund. The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org.

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, CoinBene and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

