Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Copa (CPA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Copa (NYSE: CPA) recently:

4/19/2020 – Copa was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/9/2020 – Copa was upgraded by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating.

4/9/2020 – Copa was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Copa was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/6/2020 – Copa had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $130.00 to $53.00.

3/24/2020 – Copa was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/23/2020 – Copa was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $130.00.

3/17/2020 – Copa was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $130.00.

3/16/2020 – Copa was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Copa was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/28/2020 – Copa was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/27/2020 – Copa was upgraded by analysts at Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $144.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CPA stock opened at $50.06 on Thursday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $116.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.98.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.19. Copa had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Copa by 25.7% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 31,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Copa by 47.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Copa in the 1st quarter valued at about $915,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,506,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

