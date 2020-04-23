Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SS&C Technologies (SSNC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ: SSNC):

4/23/2020 – SS&C Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

4/18/2020 – SS&C Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

4/15/2020 – SS&C Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/11/2020 – SS&C Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

4/10/2020 – SS&C Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

4/4/2020 – SS&C Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/26/2020 – SS&C Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $75.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – SS&C Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

3/11/2020 – SS&C Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/24/2020 – SS&C Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to $61.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.75. 712,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848,635. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $67.73.

Get SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc alerts:

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Smita Conjeevaram bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.80 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $5,859,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,001 shares of company stock valued at $142,541 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.