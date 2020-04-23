Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: BMRN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/23/2020 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/14/2020 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/6/2020 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $164.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2020 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/24/2020 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

3/3/2020 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura Securities. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2020 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $164.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2020 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2020 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $95.00 to $105.00.

2/27/2020 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/27/2020 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $88.00 to $80.00.

2/23/2020 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $92.47 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of -616.47 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.58.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $454.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.88 million. On average, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 17,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,549,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,039,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $151,768.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,029.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,948 shares of company stock worth $3,987,997 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 35,194 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,135,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.