Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dover (DOV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Dover (NYSE: DOV) in the last few weeks:

4/22/2020 – Dover had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $78.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Dover had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $99.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Dover had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $107.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Dover had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

4/15/2020 – Dover had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $94.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Dover had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $127.00 to $99.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Dover had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Dover had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $125.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Dover was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $119.00.

3/23/2020 – Dover was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $104.00.

3/18/2020 – Dover was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Dover had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $104.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Dover was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

DOV opened at $86.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. Dover Corp has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $36,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,644,384.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 357,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,887,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,522 shares of company stock valued at $662,751 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Dover by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

