Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Faurecia (FURCF)

4/21/2020 – Faurecia had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/21/2020 – Faurecia was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/21/2020 – Faurecia had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/6/2020 – Faurecia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

Shares of FURCF opened at $33.25 on Thursday. Faurecia SA has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $55.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.19.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Seating, Interior Systems, and Clean Mobility. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, and adjustment mechanisms.

