Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Grows Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,119 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,595,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,693,420,000 after buying an additional 2,729,077 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,571,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,614,742,000 after acquiring an additional 459,388 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,271,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,099,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,919,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $986,293,000 after purchasing an additional 442,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $507,724,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on D. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Cfra increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.93.

Shares of D stock traded up $2.13 on Wednesday, hitting $78.74. 2,890,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,018,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.39. The firm has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

