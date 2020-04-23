Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 0.7% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $10,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,121,610,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,381,000 after buying an additional 2,155,322 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $2,006,996,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,448,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,032,000 after purchasing an additional 309,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. Citigroup lowered their price target on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.07. 17,642,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,300,532. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $194.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.26.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,902,864.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

