Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 1,965 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,866 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.9% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 220,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $64,803,000 after purchasing an additional 135,449 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $122,846,000 after acquiring an additional 464,121 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,067 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH traded up $8.31 on Thursday, reaching $285.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,400,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,346,531. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.52. The company has a market cap of $259.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $306.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.00.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

