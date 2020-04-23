Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 2,388 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,976 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Nike were worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in Nike by 2.7% in the first quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 28,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Nike by 55.6% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,106 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.5% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 476,881 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $39,457,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nike by 0.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 359,558 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nike stock traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.77. 6,462,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,484,850. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $136.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.81 and its 200 day moving average is $93.12.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

