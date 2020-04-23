Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 43,743 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,743 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $6,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,157,509,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,096 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,190,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,244,000 after purchasing an additional 488,783 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,396,000 after buying an additional 13,773,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Robert W. Baird upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

WFC traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $26.80. 27,912,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,820,309. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $113.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

