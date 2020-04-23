Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Regional Management posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $97.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.08 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Regional Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of RM stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $12.06. The company had a trading volume of 104,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,742. The firm has a market cap of $137.27 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 38.33 and a current ratio of 38.33. Regional Management has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $34.93.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 76,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 21,145 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 20,032 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 556,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,710,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

