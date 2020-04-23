Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Regions Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

RF has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.36.

Shares of NYSE:RF traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.43. 2,984,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,872,208. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $17.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.74.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Regions Financial by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

