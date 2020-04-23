Reinhart Partners Inc. Acquires 1,150,528 Shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 137.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,988,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150,528 shares during the period. Extended Stay America accounts for approximately 1.4% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 1.09% of Extended Stay America worth $14,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Extended Stay America in the third quarter worth about $16,575,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Extended Stay America by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,498,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,840,000 after purchasing an additional 92,888 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,150,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,753,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAY stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.19. 2,223,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,286,315. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.58. Extended Stay America has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $18.43.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $272.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.95 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STAY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extended Stay America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Extended Stay America Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

