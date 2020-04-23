Reinhart Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 116.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,465,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 787,073 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned approximately 1.68% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $10,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $39,998,000. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 33,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 708,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,635,000 after acquiring an additional 284,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,618.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,398 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

Bloomin’ Brands stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.39. 2,601,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,309. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The firm has a market cap of $821.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.31.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 74.91% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

