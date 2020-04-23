Reinhart Partners Inc. Buys 108,357 Shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET)

Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108,357 shares during the period. TriNet Group makes up 1.6% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of TriNet Group worth $16,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 194,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.35, for a total transaction of $37,093.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $110,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,995,512.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 377,494 shares of company stock worth $18,764,507 and sold 71,288 shares worth $3,957,550. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TriNet Group stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.64. The stock had a trading volume of 449,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,872. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.84. TriNet Group Inc has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $76.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

