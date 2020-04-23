Reinhart Partners Inc. Buys 35,463 Shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,463 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Life Storage worth $11,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Life Storage by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Life Storage stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.26. The company had a trading volume of 357,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,840. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.53. Life Storage Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.31 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $147.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.29 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 45.01%. Life Storage’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Life Storage Inc will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.16%.

In other Life Storage news, Director Edward J. Pettinella purchased 3,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.08 per share, with a total value of $257,800.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at $964,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Barberio purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,033.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,680 shares of company stock worth $1,087,573. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Life Storage from $115.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Raymond James cut Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.09.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

