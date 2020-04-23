Reinhart Partners Inc. Buys 64,994 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 513,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 64,994 shares during the quarter. Aerojet Rocketdyne makes up about 2.1% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 0.65% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $21,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 686.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:AJRD traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $40.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,367. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $32.32 and a 1-year high of $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.75.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.19). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AJRD shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

In other Aerojet Rocketdyne news, COO Mark A. Tucker sold 12,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $655,769.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,431,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

