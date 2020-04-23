Reinhart Partners Inc. Buys New Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 153,439 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,714,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned about 0.09% of Skyworks Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 14.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 461.7% in the third quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC now owns 147,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 121,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,743,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $331,685,000 after purchasing an additional 186,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $5,046,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SWKS. Charter Equity raised Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Argus raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,405,365.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,986.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SWKS stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $92.79. 1,458,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,467. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a one year low of $66.29 and a one year high of $128.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.02.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.