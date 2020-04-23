Reinhart Partners Inc. Cuts Holdings in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Reinhart Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,282 shares during the period. Ingredion accounts for about 2.4% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Ingredion worth $24,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INGR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,345,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Ingredion by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INGR stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.80. The company had a trading volume of 348,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,336. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.79. Ingredion Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

Several brokerages have commented on INGR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

