Reinhart Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Reinhart Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,088 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned about 0.09% of Northern Trust worth $14,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,543,000. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 689,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,240,000 after acquiring an additional 421,114 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,475,000 after acquiring an additional 310,005 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,688,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 919,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,687,000 after acquiring an additional 243,761 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTRS stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.61. The stock had a trading volume of 889,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,589. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.85.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $108,701.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $3,343,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,458 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,330 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $124.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

