Reinhart Partners Inc. Decreases Position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Reinhart Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,393 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,411 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Masco worth $10,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter worth $156,765,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Masco by 1,372.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,025,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,200,000 after acquiring an additional 955,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Masco by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,189,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,060,000 after acquiring an additional 881,599 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Masco by 296.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,056,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,705,000 after acquiring an additional 790,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Masco by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,046,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $530,121,000 after acquiring an additional 624,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Masco from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Masco from $46.50 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Masco from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays upgraded Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on Masco from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.82.

Shares of Masco stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $39.68. 2,985,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,776,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.02. Masco Corp has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $50.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,655.00% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

In other news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $1,186,616.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,612.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.