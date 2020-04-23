Reinhart Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Reinhart Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,028,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,319 shares during the period. Interpublic Group of Companies comprises approximately 1.6% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $16,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,031.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $3,384,163.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $231,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,058,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,273,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average is $20.93. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $25.20.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.83%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.