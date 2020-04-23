Reinhart Partners Inc. Grows Stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,262 shares during the period. UGI comprises 1.6% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned about 0.30% of UGI worth $16,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in UGI by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in UGI by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in UGI by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in UGI by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in UGI by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UGI alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of UGI stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,790,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,154. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average is $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. UGI Corp has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $55.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.92.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. UGI had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.