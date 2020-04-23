Reinhart Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)

Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 52.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,534 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,965 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 0.48% of First Hawaiian worth $10,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in First Hawaiian by 6.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in First Hawaiian by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 812,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,452,000 after purchasing an additional 27,272 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

In related news, insider Mitchell Nishimoto sold 3,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $100,901.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,165.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $16.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,321. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.65. First Hawaiian Inc has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.53.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FHB shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Compass Point downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.