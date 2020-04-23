Reinhart Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 525,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 136,617 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Ventas worth $14,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 4.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 56,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 2.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 172,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ventas by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,005,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,430,000 after purchasing an additional 748,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at $1,709,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ventas from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ventas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Ventas from $50.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.03.

Shares of NYSE VTR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,237,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,545,083. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.89). Ventas had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.7925 dividend. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.34%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

