Reinhart Partners Inc. Has $10.16 Million Holdings in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 459,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 135,915 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 0.40% of Air Lease worth $10,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Lease by 12.5% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Air Lease by 11.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 529,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after buying an additional 53,095 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in Air Lease by 49.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 177,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 58,665 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Air Lease by 1.2% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,456,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,257,000 after buying an additional 17,866 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 100.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan Mccaw purchased 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,512.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,392.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $97,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,345 shares of company stock valued at $296,243 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AL traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $20.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,815,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average is $39.78. Air Lease Corp has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $49.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.84 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 29.11%. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Air Lease Corp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.79%.

AL has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen upped their target price on Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Air Lease from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

