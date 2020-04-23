Reinhart Partners Inc. Has $10.67 Million Holdings in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Reinhart Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,484 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 0.15% of Carlisle Companies worth $10,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $170.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.88.

Shares of CSL stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $98.25 and a one year high of $169.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $4,294,724.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

