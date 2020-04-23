Reinhart Partners Inc. Has $10.86 Million Holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Reinhart Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,104,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 27,397 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 0.28% of National-Oilwell Varco worth $10,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 169,568 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,146 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 10,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jose A. Bayardo bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 245,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,485.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $166,222.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,177.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

National-Oilwell Varco stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.42. 5,870,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,475,591. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.82. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 71.88%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is -27.78%.

NOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus cut National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stephens cut shares of National-Oilwell Varco to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

