Reinhart Partners Inc. Has $14.22 Million Position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Reinhart Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,791 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 46,865 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 0.18% of Expedia Group worth $14,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Expedia Group by 1,041.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 328,765 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $44,051,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at $6,721,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 126,001 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after buying an additional 12,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 85,427 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after buying an additional 39,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $332,601.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,302.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $1.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.37. 8,133,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,023,310. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Expedia Group Inc has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $100.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.07.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

