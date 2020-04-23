Reinhart Partners Inc. Has $18.45 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,499 shares during the quarter. Universal Health Services makes up about 1.8% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned about 0.21% of Universal Health Services worth $18,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Universal Health Services by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 68,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Universal Health Services by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 82,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 481.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 192 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $182.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.69.

UHS traded up $3.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.20. The stock had a trading volume of 497,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,650. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $157.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.