Reinhart Partners Inc. Has $22.40 Million Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 55.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,903 shares during the quarter. Ryman Hospitality Properties comprises about 2.2% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned about 1.14% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $22,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 839.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 543.3% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 456.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RHP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.85. 712,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,035. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day moving average is $73.09. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.71.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.96). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $446.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.64%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 55.39%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CEO Colin V. Reed acquired 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $594,804.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

