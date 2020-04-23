Reinhart Partners Inc. Has $9.07 Million Position in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

Reinhart Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 160,168 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 0.32% of Avista worth $9,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Avista by 13.3% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Avista by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,992,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,810 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 18,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 31,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

AVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Williams Capital raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America raised Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

NYSE AVA traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.97. 296,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,172. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Avista Corp has a 12-month low of $32.09 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $364.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.31 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Avista Corp will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,008,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 192,643 shares in the company, valued at $9,713,060.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $783,520.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 223,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,927,067.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,842,270 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

