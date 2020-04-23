Reinhart Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Reinhart Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 189,536 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 0.44% of Arconic worth $7,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Arconic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,233,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,808,000 after purchasing an additional 60,025 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Arconic by 276.9% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 33,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 24,353 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arconic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Arconic by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 24,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arconic by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Arconic stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.82. 1,416,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,781,393. Arconic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.23.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Arconic’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARNC shares. Argus raised Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen started coverage on Arconic in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Benchmark started coverage on Arconic in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Arconic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.30.

In other Arconic news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $1,000,647.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,499.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

