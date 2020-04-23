Reinhart Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 181,945 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,157,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 0.32% of Emcor Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Emcor Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Emcor Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Emcor Group by 1,138.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Emcor Group during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Emcor Group by 267.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EME stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.60. The stock had a trading volume of 267,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Emcor Group Inc has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $93.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.63.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Emcor Group’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Emcor Group’s payout ratio is 5.57%.

In other Emcor Group news, Director John W. Altmeyer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.52 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EME. ValuEngine cut Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Emcor Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

