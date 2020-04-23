Reinhart Partners Inc. Purchases 148,004 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 4,462.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,004 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet accounts for 1.5% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned about 0.07% of Zimmer Biomet worth $15,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 28.2% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 154,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,626,000 after acquiring an additional 34,015 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 10.7% during the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 11,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $553,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $1,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBH traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.99. 3,186,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $161.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.86.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $168.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.22.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

