Reinhart Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 453,065 Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 453,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,775,000. Allison Transmission comprises approximately 1.4% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 0.39% of Allison Transmission as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALSN shares. Citigroup downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

NYSE:ALSN traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.50. The stock had a trading volume of 614,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,066. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day moving average is $43.13. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 81.36% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

