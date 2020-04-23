Reinhart Partners Inc. Reduces Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

Reinhart Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. White Mountains Insurance Group comprises approximately 3.8% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 1.39% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $39,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTM traded up $10.52 on Thursday, hitting $887.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,127. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $889.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,049.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.55. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a one year low of $629.21 and a one year high of $1,168.21.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported ($7.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.80 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Morgan W. Davis acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $840.00 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,904,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

