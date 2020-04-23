Reinhart Partners Inc. Sells 20,324 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Reinhart Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 806,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,324 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned about 0.34% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $13,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

AXTA stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,896,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,741. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $32.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.63.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXTA shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

